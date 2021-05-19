BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

