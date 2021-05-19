Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,094. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

