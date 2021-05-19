BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.22.

TSE DOO opened at C$99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. BRP has a 1-year low of C$39.13 and a 1-year high of C$119.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.59.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

