Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. 527,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

