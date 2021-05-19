Brokers Set Expectations for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

XEC stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

