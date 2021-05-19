Brokers Offer Predictions for Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTOS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.56 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

