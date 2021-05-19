Brokers Issue Forecasts for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

TSE HCG opened at C$35.60 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$16.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.64.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

