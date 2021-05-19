Brokerages Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

