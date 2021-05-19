Brokerages Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday.
Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
