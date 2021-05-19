Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €18.05

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.12 ($21.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on PSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PSM stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €17.53 ($20.62). 693,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

