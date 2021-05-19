Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

INGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

