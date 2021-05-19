Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 949.10

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 949 ($12.40).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

HSX stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 807.60 ($10.55). 656,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,479. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 305.80 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 935.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

