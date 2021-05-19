Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 706,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,449. The firm has a market cap of $484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

