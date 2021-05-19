Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $107.28

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,769.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,765 shares of company stock worth $122,307,181 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Datadog by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Datadog by 100.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

