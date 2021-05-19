Brokerages Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) PT at $95.00

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

