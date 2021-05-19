Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. 2,923,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after buying an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.