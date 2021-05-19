Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $655.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $685.91 million. Visteon reported sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 201.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Visteon stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,260. Visteon has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

