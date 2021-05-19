Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $124.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.