Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SVMK by 136.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

