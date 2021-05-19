Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.