Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. International Paper reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.