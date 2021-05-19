Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 4,729,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,336. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

