Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frank’s International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after buying an additional 1,704,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 212,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frank’s International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,665. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

