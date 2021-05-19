Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 224,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,105,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

