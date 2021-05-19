BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 33,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,470,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

