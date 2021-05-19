Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 0.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €76.60 ($90.12) and last traded at €76.00 ($89.41). 381,844 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.64 ($88.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

