bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.86

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

