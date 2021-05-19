Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 583,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,750. The stock has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

