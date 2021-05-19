Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $31.25 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

