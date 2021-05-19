BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929,784 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

