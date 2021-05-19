BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,881 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

