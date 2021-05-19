BMO Capital Markets Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to C$18.25

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPTIF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

