BMO Capital Markets Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.