BMO Capital Markets Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.