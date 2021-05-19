Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.