Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

BE stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,060 shares of company stock worth $7,981,559. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

