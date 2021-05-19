Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 33,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,270. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

