Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AREC. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

