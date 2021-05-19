Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,547,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 1,073,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.