Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $1,635,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,006,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,081,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,719 shares of company stock valued at $45,067,661 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

