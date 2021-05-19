BitRewards Reaches Market Cap of $73,341.61 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $73,341.61 and $6.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00032026 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

