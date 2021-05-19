BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.