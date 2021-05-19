Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.43 or 0.00174252 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $570.77 million and $30.89 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003869 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006932 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

