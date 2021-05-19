Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $496.62 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $496.62 million and approximately $42.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00007444 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046819 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

