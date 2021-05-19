Bitcoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.89 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.82 or 0.01996002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.21 billion and approximately $6.89 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,311.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00468769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004102 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,741,288 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

