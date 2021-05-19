bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $11.93 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

