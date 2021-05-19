Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $542,297.91 and $221.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,730.19 or 0.98730109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00038630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.01259365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.39 or 0.00565533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00342657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,571,707 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

