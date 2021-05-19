BitBall (BTB) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $603,307.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.10 or 0.97648377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003735 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

