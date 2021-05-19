Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,019,923 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

