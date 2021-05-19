Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.55

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 977110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

The company has a market cap of C$949.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

