BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $17,934,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

