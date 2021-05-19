BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,535,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. As a group, analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIOL. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.